Manchester United set to confirm 25% stake sale to petrochemicals billionaire Ratcliffe: Report

A statue of George Best, Denis Law and Bobby Charlton standing outside Old Trafford, home of Manchester United in Manchester, England.

LONDON — Manchester United will next week announce that British petrochemicals billionaire Jim Ratcliffe will take a 25% stake in the football club, Sky News reported Monday.

The INEOS Group founder and CEO has long been linked with a takeover of the storied club, and Sky News reports that the agreement will see Ratcliffe pay £1.25 billion ($1.58 billion) to acquire 25% of the club's listed A-shares in a $33-a-share deal.

He will also acquire 25% of current majority owners the Glazer family's B-shares which carry greater voting rights, according to the report. Manchester United shares were down 0.3% in pre-market trading Monday.

Ratcliffe is expected to commit around £245 million of his personal fortune to upgrade the club's aging infrastructure as part of the deal.

Both INEOS and Manchester United have been contacted for comment.