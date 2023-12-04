Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Uber, Coinbase, Spotify, Alaska Air and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell: Coinbase — Crypto-related assets surged after Bitcoin topped $40,000 for the first time this year. Coinbase jumped 7%, MicroStrategy gained 7% and Marathon Digital climbed 13%. Uber Technologies — The ride-hailing stock rose 4% after S & P Dow Jones Indices on Friday said it will enter the S & P 500, along with Jabil and Builders FirstSource . The three will replace Sealed Air , Alaska Air Group and SolarEdge Technologies . Shares of Jabil and Builders FirstSource were each higher by more than 2%. General Motors — Shares of the Cadillac and Chevrolet maker added 1.3% after an upgrade from Mizuho Securities, which said GM has bottomed and is poised for growth, particularly after the labor settlement with the United Auto Workers. Spotify Technology — Spotify rose more than 1% before the bell after the music streamer said it's laying off 17% of its workforce as it looks to trim costs amid slower growth. The cuts total about 1,500 jobs, according to a CNBC source familiar with the matter. Spotify was 129% higher for the year as of Friday's close. Alaska Air Group — The Seattle-based carrier slid 12% after agreeing to acquire Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion. Alaska Air, which would pay $18 a share, would take on $900 million in debt as part of the deal. Hawaiian Holdings, Hawaiian Air's parent, soared 182%. Alaska Air is also coming out of the S & P 500 index. Lululemon Athletica — Shares slipped 2.1% after Wells Fargo downgraded the athleisure company to equal weight from overweight. The bank said Lululemon's positive catalysts have already played out, and forecasts more muted growth in 2024. Carvana — Shares jumped more than 5% after JPMorgan upgraded Carvana to neutral from underweight. The Wall Street firm said the online car retailer has bolstered productivity and made progress cutting costs. — CNBC's Michelle Fox, Hakyung Kim, Pia Singh and Samantha Subin contributed reporting