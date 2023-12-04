Rockstar Games publishes Grand Theft Auto trailer early after it was leaked on X

Shares of video game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software fell as much as 4% in extended trading on Monday after the company released its trailer for the next version of the Grand Theft Auto game, which will come out in 2025. The company had originally planned to put out the trailer hours later, at 6 a.m. ET. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, but a leak caused Take Two to move up its timeline.

The video was originally leaked from the account @Gta6trailerleak on X, formerly known as Twitter. After that, Rockstar Games, a subsidiary of Take-Two, published the trailer on YouTube. And X suspended the account that posted the leaked video.

Grand Theft Auto VI is likely to impact Take Two shares upon its release. Grand Theft Auto V debuted in 2013, and it's now the second best-selling video game in history, having sold more than 190 million copies. It's only behind Microsoft -owned Minecraft, of which over 300 million copies have been sold.

Gamers have been eager for details about the new game for years. Sam Houser, Rockstar's founder, announced in early November that the trailer would come out in December.

"As the label approaches its 25th anniversary next month, we congratulate Rockstar Games on their constant innovation in the pursuit of the highest quality interactive entertainment," Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told analysts on a November conference call.

You can watch the new trailer below: