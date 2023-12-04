Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, GM, Uber, Carvana, Nike, Palo Alto & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday: Morgan Stanley upgrades East West Bancorp to overweight from equal weight Morgan Stanley said in its upgrade of the regional bank that it's underappreciated. 'Upgrading EWBC to Overweight given its underappreciated excess capital levels that provide both a cushion against weakening credit and the ability to generate above peer loan growth in a weak macro environment." Bank of America adds Union Pacific and US Bancorp to the US1 Focus list Bank of America added both stocks to the firm's top picks list. "We are adding US Bancorp (USB) and Union Pacific (UNP) to the US 1 List." Mizuho upgrades General Motors to buy from hold Mizuho sees several positive catalysts ahead for GM , now that the UAW strike is in the rearview mirror. "The UAW strike is in the rearview mirror, production has resumed, and we see idiosyncratic catalysts." UBS reiterates Apple as neutral UBS said its checks show that Apple's iPhone sales in China remain "sluggish." "Phone sell-through in Oct. returns to growth due to timing but China sluggish." Deutsche Bank downgrades Anheuser Busch InBev to hold from buy Deutsche downgraded the stock, mainly on valuation. "We continue to see ABI's broadly EM focused sales exposure as attractive combined with the company's market leading market share positions. ... .However, with the shares trading on a CY24 P/E of 17.3x and offering a FCF yield of 5.6% we see the shares as broadly fairly valued for now. We therefore downgrade to HOLD from BUY." Deutsche Bank upgrades Hawaiian Airlines to buy from hold Deutsche upgraded the airline after Alaska announced it was acquiring Hawaiian over the weekend. "On the surface, the equity premium is significant, although Hawaiian's equity value traded at a level that was roughly double the $1.0 billion consideration during the pre-pandemic period from 2016–2019." Wells Fargo downgrades Lululemon to equal weight from overweight Wells said in its downgrade of the stock that it sees less balanced risk/reward. "Downgrading LULU to EW. While we tweak EPS higher, we maintain our $445 PT and are taking our chips off the table following a solid run YTD. We remove LULU from our Top Picks list and replace with NKE." Bank of America reiterates Amazon as buy The bank said its 2024 online e-commerce survey shows Amazon is the top choice for consumers. " Amazon