These 3 stocks could rally by another 50%, analysts say, despite big jumps this year

Three stocks — Liberty Broadband , U.K.'s BT Group and JD Sports Fashion — have risen by double-digit percentages this year. But investors shouldn't fear missing out on those gains as Wall Street analysts forecast another 50% jump in share prices over the next 12 months. CNBC Pro screened the MSCI World Index, which includes about 1,500 companies in several developed markets, for stocks that had a positive return this year and continued to have more than 50% upside potential. Subscribers can screen for stocks at any time using the new CNBC Pro Stock Screener . The table below shows the stock performance and forecast for the three stocks identified. Liberty Broadband Liberty Broadband is a telecommunication holding company that has an ownership interest in Charter Communications, the second-largest cable operator in the United States. It also has an interest in market research firm Comscore and GCI, an Alaska-based telecommunications firm. The consensus price target of analysts polled by FactSet points to a 55% upside potential for Liberty Broadband shares from the current share price of $82. Deutsche Bank views Liberty Broadband as an attractive way to invest in Charter, estimating it trades at a 32% discount to net asset value (NAV). Analysts at the investment bank have a more conservative price target of $108 a share, representing a 30% upside potential. LBRDK YTD line Deutsche Bank analysts Bryan Kraft and Benjamin Soff explained in a note to clients on Nov. 5 that they saw an opportunity for "the NAV discount to decrease over time and perhaps eventually be eliminated through potentially collapsing the CHTR-LBRDA ownership structure, albeit with some of the discount likely to be shared with CHTR shareholders." BT Group The stock of BT, a U.K.-based telecommunications company, jumped 10% this year. But Morgan Stanley believes there is much more upside, thanks to BT's undervalued broadband network arm, Openreach. "As Openreach executes on its fibre build and the competitive landscape improves, there could be a significant re-rating opportunity," said Morgan Stanley analysts led by Terence Tsui. "We believe BT shares have long looked cheap, " the analysts said, adding that the stock is priced at just 6.6 times estimated earnings for March 2025. BT.A-GB YTD line Their price target of 220 pence implies an additional 79% share price increase over the next year from the current share price of 123 pence. U.K. shares are generally priced in pence, with 100 pence equal to one British pound ($1.27). JD Sports Fashion Although shares of JD Sports, a U.K.-headquartered sportswear retailer, have risen by 25% this year, analysts at investment banks are predicting 50% upside for the stock over the next 12 months. The company runs more than 3,000 retail outlets across Europe and North America. JD announced plans in 2021 for a new facility in Derby, U.K., that will handle most online orders. The following year, the company opened a larger facility in Heerlen, Netherlands, to serve as the company's primary European distribution hub. Those upgrades are "key to moving towards double-digit European margins," Investec analyst Kate Calvert said in a note to clients on Nov. 22. Calvert also believes that concerns about a slowdown in retail are overblown, saying that "the valuation is very undemanding" for a business well positioned to deliver double-digit growth under its five-year strategic plan. Investec backed its analysis for the retail sector using third-quarter updates from Dick's Sporting Goods and Hibbett in the U.S. that showed the sporting goods category remains robust. Both companies raised full-year guidance on expectations of a strong holiday season. JD.-GB YTD line — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.