Bernstein names Amazon its 'best idea' for internet stocks in 2024. We see a lot to like, too

Club holding Amazon (AMZN) is a stock to own going into 2024, with the ecommerce giant poised for further profitability, according to Bernstein Research — a view we enthusiastically share. Bernstein on Tuesday named Amazon its "best idea" in the internet space for 2024, citing acceleration in its cloud business, cost discipline, digital advertising growth, and its continued leadership in ecommerce. The firm has an outperform rating on Amazon stock, with a price target of $175 a share. "Amazon is doing incredibly well," Jim Cramer said Tuesday. Shares of AMZN have significantly outperformed the broader market in 2023, surging 75% year-to-date versus the S & P 500 's 18% gain over the same period. Amazon stock closed up 1.4% on Tuesday, to settle at $146.88 a share. Jim said he's not encouraging investors who don't own Amazon stock to buy while it's trending higher, but he advised those who have a stake not to sell. He added that he was "very averse" to selling Amazon because revenue at cloud unit Amazon Web Services is on its way back up after a difficult year-and-a-half, and we want to be in the stock to capture that growth. AMZN YTD mountain Amazon stock performance year-to-date. Bernstein highlighted AWS as Amazon's "profit engine." Analysts at the bank argued that a lower fixed-cost base and revenue acceleration should drive significant operating income growth at AWS in 2024, which has already shown signs of stabilization in the back half of this year. At the same time, management has been improving efficiencies on the retail side by optimizing costs