Cramer's Lightning Round: Crocs is 'too dicey'

Weyerhaeuser : "I like this stock long term, I think they're doing a lot of good things, making a lot of money. And I do think that housing is very strong."

Take-Two Interactive Software : "I like Take-Two. I watched the trailer for Grand Theft Auto, I thought it was amazing...I'd buy it."

New Fortress Energy : "I think that this is all about Wes Edens being able to have a great vision over a multiple year period...I think you just buy Wes."

NextEra Energy : "...We like Sempra, and we like American Electric Power. Those are more our cups of tea. This one, not so much."

RadNet : "Look, you know I like Radnet very much. We had Dr. Berger on, I thought it was a super story, and I just think I'm going to stick behind it."

Stellantis : "Hold onto it because it just had a very big spike. It is by far the best of the group."

Crocs : "No, too dicey."

Fortinet : "I got to buy best of breed. That's why I like Palo Alto."

Masimo : "I don't know. They had a tussle with Apple...I'm just an Apple guy, what can I say."

