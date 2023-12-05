Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Crocs is 'too dicey'

Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Weyerhaeuser's year-to-date stock performance.

Weyerhaeuser: "I like this stock long term, I think they're doing a lot of good things, making a lot of money. And I do think that housing is very strong."

Take-Two Interactive Software's year-to-date stock performance.

Take-Two Interactive Software: "I like Take-Two. I watched the trailer for Grand Theft Auto, I thought it was amazing...I'd buy it."

New Fortress Energy's year-to-date stock performance.

New Fortress Energy: "I think that this is all about Wes Edens being able to have a great vision over a multiple year period...I think you just buy Wes."

NextEra Energy's year-to-date stock performance.

NextEra Energy: "...We like Sempra, and we like American Electric Power. Those are more our cups of tea. This one, not so much."

RadNet's year-to-date stock performance.

RadNet: "Look, you know I like Radnet very much. We had Dr. Berger on, I thought it was a super story, and I just think I'm going to stick behind it."

Stellantis' year-to-date stock performance.

Stellantis: "Hold onto it because it just had a very big spike. It is by far the best of the group."

Crocs' year-to-date stock performance.

Crocs: "No, too dicey."

Fortinet's year-to-date stock performance.

Fortinet: "I got to buy best of breed. That's why I like Palo Alto."

Masimo's year-to-date stock performance.

Masimo: "I don't know. They had a tussle with Apple...I'm just an Apple guy, what can I say."

