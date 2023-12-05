Special election to replace ex-Rep. George Santos set for Feb. 13

Progressive activists with MoveOn display a 15-foot inflatable of Rep. George Santos (R-NY) as they call for his expulsion from Congress on Capitol Hill November 28, 2023 in Washington, DC.

The special election to fill expelled Rep. George Santos' House seat will be Feb. 13, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

Until then, House Republicans will be down a vote, leaving them with an even narrower majority in the chamber than usual.

"As Governor, I have the solemn responsibility to call a special election to ensure the voters of Long Island and Queens once again have representation in Congress," Hochul, a Democrat, said in a statement.

The seat is a key part of Democrats' plan to retake the House majority next year.

Former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi represented New York's 3rd district before Santos, but left Congress in 2022 to mount a failed run for governor. Now he a lead contender for the support of New York Democratic leaders in running for his old seat.

The House expelled Santos on Friday with significant bipartisan support. The expulsion resolution was championed by a bloc of Santos' fellow New York Republicans.

Santos flipped the Long Island congressional district red last year. In the process, he also became the first openly gay Republican in the House.

Soon after he was elected, Santos admitted that he had lied about key aspects of his background on the campaign trail.

In May, he was with fraud and theft in federal court in New York. Santos was hit with additional charges in late October. He has pleaded not guilty and his trial is set for September 2024.

"Members of Congress provide critical constituent services, serve as a link to federal agencies, and advocate on behalf of the constituents who sent them to Washington," Hochul said Tuesday. "I look forward working with the next representative for the 3rd Congressional District on the issues facing New Yorkers."