High mortgage rates have limited opportunities for homebuyers and sellers. How that may change in 2024

Why many homeowners are 'staying put'

Last week, the average interest rate for certain 30-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 7.37% from 7.41% the prior week, in the fourth successive week of declines. Lower mortgage rates have prompted mortgage applications to pick up. Yet, about 80% of outstanding U.S. mortgages have interest rates below 5%, according to Bank of America's research. Even the recent decline in mortgage rates may not provide incentive for homeowners to move.

"The story for 2023 has been one of homeowners staying put," said Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin. Factors that have contributed to that immobility have recently started to ease, though it remains to be seen whether that will last. The median monthly mortgage payment is down more than $150 from the peak, marking the lowest level in three months, Redfin's Nov. 30 research found. Monthly payments are falling as mortgage rates come down from their peak. The weekly average 30-year mortgage rate fell to 7.29% in late November, down from a 7.79% high in October, according to Redfin. Those declining rates have offset rising home prices, with the median sale price up 4%. The number of new listings, which is up 6%, has had the biggest year-over-year increase since 2021, according to Redfin.

More prospective buyers willing to take a risk