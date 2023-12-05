How every Club stock performed over the past 10 Decembers, a historically strong month

The holiday cheer was nowhere to be found on Wall Street last year: Both December and all of 2022 closed with brutal thuds . What a difference a year makes: Short of a calamity this December 2023 promises to be a banner year for investors. Similar to November , December is a historically fruitful month for the market. The S & P 500 has posted monthly gains in 76% of all Decembers since 1945, according to CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall. That frequency is the best of any month ahead of April's 71% and November's 67%. On average, the S & P 500 has gained 1.54% in December since 1945, the third highest average return behind April, at 1.57%, and November, at 1.55%, according to CFRA data. After closing at its highest level of 2023 on Friday , the first day of December, the S & P 500 fell Monday. Returns at the beginning of December are generally not much to write home about — due, in part, to tax-loss selling tha