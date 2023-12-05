China's EV carmaker Nio jumps 4% after reporting narrower-than-expected losses

In this article 9866-HK

Nio's ET5 stands on display at the Central China International Auto Show on May 25, 2023, in Wuhan, China. Getty Images | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Nio on Tuesday reported narrowing losses in the third quarter, but gave a revenue forecast below market expectations. Here's how Nio did in the third quarter, according to LSEG consensus estimates: Revenue: 19.1 billion Chinese yuan ($2.7 billion) versus 19.4 billion yuan expected.

19.1 billion Chinese yuan ($2.7 billion) versus 19.4 billion yuan expected. Loss per share: 2.67 yuan per share loss versus 2.91 yuan loss expected. That was smaller than the 3.7 yuan per share loss recorded in the second quarter of the year. Revenue rose 47% year-on-year. Nio shares were around 4% higher in pre-market trade in the U.S., reversing earlier losses that followed the results. Investors are focusing on the Chinese electric carmaker's ability to be more disciplined in its spending, as it charts a path to profitability. Nio CEO William Li reiterated the company's focus on being more efficient. "We have identified opportunities to optimize our organization, reduce costs and enhance efficiency," Li said Tuesday.

Some of those efforts are already bearing fruit. Nio reported a net loss of 4.6 billion yuan in the third quarter, down 24.8% from the second quarter of 2023, but still higher than the same period of 2022. The company also cut 10% of its workforce last month, citing "fierce competition." China's electric vehicle market is incredibly competitive, with Nio facing pressure from other startups, like Xpeng and Li Auto , as well as giants such as Tesla and BYD . On top of that, Chinese consumers remain cautious on spending, which could weigh on Nio's strategy to appeal to the premium segment of the local EV market. The company said fourth-quarter revenue will be between 16.1 billion yuan and 16.7 billion yuan, representing a year-on-year increase of between 0.1% to 4.0%. Analysts expected a forecast of 22.4 billion yuan in the December quarter. Nio also anticipates it will deliver between 47,000 and 49,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter — a hike of approximately 17.3% to 22.3% year-on-year.

Focus on efficiency