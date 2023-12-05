Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Netflix, Apple, IBM, Coinbase, Nike, Domino's, Meta, Charles Schwab & more

Here are Tuesday's biggest calls on Wall Street: Raymond James initiates Crescent Energy as strong buy Raymond James said the energy company that its well positioned. "Just in time for the holidays comes our latest initiation — Crescent Energy Company (CRGY). Based in Houston, CRGY's primary operations lie in the Uinta and Eagle Ford shale plays, where Crescent's ~20% base decline rate ranks amongst the best in our coverage." Piper Sandler downgrades Albemarle and Livent to underweight from neutral Piper downgraded several lithium companies on Tuesday and said it's worried about a deterioration in lithium markets. "We are cutting the ratings for ALB and LTHM to UW from Neutral in recognition of the substantial deterioration in global lithium markets." Goldman Sachs reiterates Nike as buy After a transfer of analyst coverage, Goldman said it sees an improving growth out for Nike shares. "We see scope for NKE to drive an inﬂection in earnings growth as the company begins to beneﬁt from transitory cost recapture and a sequentially strengthening marketplace inventory backdrop." Bank of America downgrades UBS to neutral from buy Bank of America said it sees too much "heavy lifting" in 2024 for the banking giant. "We cut UBS to Neutral from Buy. We remain convinced of the financial and strategic benefits of the Credit Suisse acquisition. But we see a lengthy 2024 as the heavy lifting is undertaken." Roth MKM initiates Hyster-Yale as buy Roth said the material handling company is significantly undervalued. "We are initiating on HY with a Buy rating and $85 target. Hyster-Yale is one of the world's largest players in material handling, with sales this year in excess of $4B." UBS downgrades United Rentals to neutral from buy UBS said in its downgrade of the equipment rental company that it sees a more balanced risk/reward. "We downgrade URI to Neutral, as we think risk/reward is balanced. We still expect EBITDA to grow in 2024 and 2025, as organic growth is supplemented with acquisitions and buybacks." UBS reiterates Apple as neutral UBS said it's analysis of the Apple's App Store shows revenue increasing. "Our analysis of Apple's App Store suggests Nov revenue was up +10.7% YoY (Source: Sensor Tower), in-line with the growth in Sept and Oct." TD Cowen names NXP Semiconductors a top pick TD said the semiconductor company is "best-in-class" for 2024. "We highlight NXP as our top pick for 2024. In our view, the company's best-in-class auto franchise and consistent capital returns are overlooked by investors." JPMorgan upgrad