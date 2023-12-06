Haley's Wall Street donor surge draws fire ahead of GOP debate

Former Governor from South Carolina and UN ambassador Nikki Haley (L) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attend the third Republican presidential primary debate at the Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, on November 8, 2023.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed Nikki Haley's economic views and financial ties ahead of the fourth Republican primary debate night.

"You see what some of the support she's garnering from these Wall Street guys who've supported Hillary Clinton," DeSantis said Tuesday in a radio interview. "She really represents that last gasp of the failed Republican establishment of yesteryear."

The fresh line of attack from DeSantis hinted at what the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations can expect at Wednesday's debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The event will be broadcast on NewsNation starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

As President Joe Biden continues to poll poorly on the economy despite falling gas prices and inflation rates, Republicans see a golden opportunity.

But in order for DeSantis to claim the prize, he will need to stand apart from the rest of the field.

The debate could be one of his last chances to cut into Haley's momentum before the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses next month.

Once seen as the top Republicans alternative to former President Donald Trump, DeSantis has seen his poll numbers slide in recent months, while Haley's have steadily ticked up.

Some polls now show Haley in second place in the key primary states of New Hampshire and South Carolina — while edging up on DeSantis in Iowa, where he has focused his campaign.