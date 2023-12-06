U.S. 'losing a tremendous amount of credibility in the Arab world,' ex-Egyptian minister says

Ambulances used to transport patients from Gaza via the Rafah crossing are seen on November 22, 2023 in Arish, Egypt.

The current conflict in Gaza should provide a wake-up call to politicians in Washington, D.C, according to a former Egyptian foreign minister, who questioned the U.S.′ role in the region and the wider world.

The United States has been very vocal about the latest Israel-Hamas war, with President Joe Biden saying he will continue to support Israel's campaign against the Palestinian militant group.

It comes amid heavy international criticism of Israel's bombardment of the territory following the Oct. 7 terror attacks by Hamas, which were also widely condemned.

Former Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister Nabil Fahmy told CNBC that the U.S. is "losing a tremendous amount of credibility in the Arab world."

The "U.S. needs to take a serious look at its role. If it wants to support a stable world order based on rule of law, it has to demand everybody respect international law, whether friend or foe," Fahmy, who served as minister between 2013 and 2014, said in an interview.

A White House spokesperson told CNBC that "Israel has the right to defend itself in compliance with international law, including international humanitarian law, especially as Hamas terrorists have said that what happened on October 7th 'will happen again and again and again' until Israel is annihilated."

The Hamas-run health ministry says over 15,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the attacks on southern Israel that killed some 1,200 people.