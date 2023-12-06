U.S. race to expand nuclear power could depend on this mining company

Canadian mining giant Cameco Corp. is poised to play a pivotal role in U.S. plans to dramatically expand its nuclear power capacity, which will depend on a secure source of uranium amid rising geopolitical tensions. Nuclear power took a back seat for the past decade, especially in the West. Instead, governments and investors focused their energy efforts away from burning fossil fuels and toward a reliance on expanding renewables in the push to transition to a net-zero carbon emission economy by mid century. But there is growing recognition now that nuclear is a crucial complement to renewables, providing clean, reliable electricity when wind and solar are not available due to weather conditions. With the climate crisis growing more urgent, the U.S and a coalition of more than 20, predominantly Western nations pledged to triple nuclear power capacity by 2050 at the U.N. Climate Change Summit in Dubai last weekend. The U.S.-led coalition's ambitious nuclear energy goals come as China is already building or planning dozens of new reactors, potentially triggering a race to secure tightening global uranium supplies. Russia and India also have plans to dramatically expand nuclear. The world's uranium reserves are concentrated in just a handful of nations, several of which, such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, face rising geopolitical risks. Other leading uranium miners are state-owned companies controlled by China and Russia. Enter Canada-based Cameco, which runs the largest uranium mine in the world at Cigar Lake in the remote northern reaches of Saskatchewan. Cigar Lake produces 14% of the world's uranium, according to the World Nuclear Association . Altogether, Cameco accounts for up to 20% of global uranium production, according to RBC Capital Markets. Cameco stock has more than doubled in 2023, fueled by soaring uranium prices, and adding more than $10 billion to its market capitalization which now stands at some $20 billion. CCJ YTD mountain Cameco shares have more than doubled in 2023. RBC still sees 10% upside in Cameco shares, carrying a stock price target of $50.59 against Tuesday's close of $45.72. Cameco's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization could more than double by 2035, according to RBC. "In an increasingly polarized world, we believe Cameco will be a safe, reliable partner, without the geopolitical strings attached to state-backed competitors," RBC analyst Andrew Wong wrote in a November note, describing the mine as a "nuclear champion for the energy transition" Kazakh dominance Western nations confront a precarious world when it comes to uranium supplies. Kazakhstan, for example, produces 43% of the world's uranium, according to the World Nuclear Association. A former Soviet republic landlocked between China and Russia, there are concerns about how to get uranium out of the country, said Jonathan Hinze, president of UxC, a nuclear industry market researcher. Kazakhstan was wracked by civil unrest, leading to a state of emergency and a Russian-led military intervention in early 2022. Moscow itself produces about 5% of the world's uranium but plays an outsize role in the U.S. market. U.S. uranium production peaked in 1980 and the country now relies on imports to meet domestic demand. While Canada is the largest source, the U.S. imports 12% of its uranium from Russia and 36% from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan combined. Some members of Congress are trying to ban uranium imports from Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which would remove an important source of U.S. supply. Russia also accounts for 40% of the world's uranium enrichment capacity. Russian dependence The West needs to move away from its dependence on Russia and enhance its own enrichment capacity, according to RBC. That will require significantly more uranium, which could lift Western demand by as much as 15% through the late 2020s, according to RBC. Although Cameco does not currently have enrichm