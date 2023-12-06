Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: Tesla, Walmart, Qualcomm, Deere, Robinhood, Shopify & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday: TD Cowen names Liberty Formula One a top pick TD said the motorsports company is a top pick in 2024. "We view FWON as a capital-light royalty on the growth & monetization of a premium global sports league." BMO reinstates Apollo Global as outperform BMO reinstated coverage of Apollo and said the private equity company is well positioned. "Amid a crowded fundraising environment, prized features in alternative asset management include credit origination capabilities, distribution channel diversification, and business model resiliency to higher interest rates." Morgan Stanley downgrades Plug Power to underweight from equal weight Morgan Stanley said in its downgrade of the electric vehicle charging company that it sees deteriorating "hydrogen economics." "In the U.S., we cut PLUG to UW on liquidity concerns and worsening hydrogen economics." UBS upgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev to neutral from sell UBS said in its upgrade of the brewer that it's getting more bullish on EBITDA growth. "We have been impressed with ABI's share gains in recent years, however see a risk that part of these share gains are given back, particularly in Mexico, Brazil and South Africa." Citi upgrades Signet to buy from neutral Citi said in its upgrade of Signet Jewelers that the "jewelry recession" is almost over. "This is a better business than pre-pandemic but achieving their 10% EBIT margin goal not necessary for the stock to work." Bank of America names Qualcomm a top pick Bank of America said the company is a top AI beneficiary. "Our top pick is Qualcomm (QCOM US) under the on-device AI theme with its new smartphone application processor (AP), Snapdragon 8 Gen 3." Morgan Stanley resumes J.M. Smucker at equal weight Morgan Stanley resumed coverage of the peanut butter and jelly maker, which recently closed on the purchase of Hostess Brands, with an equal weight rating, largely due to valuation. " SJM' s Q2 EPS beat and increased FY24 EPS guidance on the legacy business underscore its favorable topline drivers in FY24 and cost flexibility." Raymond James upgrades Shake Shack to strong buy from outperform Raymond James said in its upgrade of the burger chain that it sees improving profit margins. "We are upgrading SHAK to Strong Buy from Outperform as we 1) be