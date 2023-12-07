Here's why Jim Cramer thinks Starbucks is a buy despite its recent rough patch

Starbucks ' (SBUX) 12-session losing streak is finally over, with Wednesday's gain making a small dent in its recent decline of more than 10%. Despite persistent China concerns, which have been underlying the selling for nearly three weeks, we view the recent rough patch as a way to buy shares in a quality company at a discount. The rampant decline in Starbucks, which began on Nov. 17, took shares from about $107 to $95 apiece as of Tuesday's close, stripping away nearly $14 billion in market value. Even with Wednesday's nearly 1.6% advance, the stock has lost more than 2% in 2023 versus the 35% year-to-date gain for the S & P 500 Consumer Discretionary sector . China is at the center of the souring investor sentiment regarding the coffee giant. The problem is two-fold: a slower than anticipated post-Covid recovery in the world's second-largest economy, which is Starbucks' second-largest market, as well as fierce competition from Chinese rivals such as Luckin Coffee, which is known to be highly promotional. Starbucks, on the other hand, dominates the premium coffee segment in China. SBUX YTD mountain SBUX stock performance year-to-date. "I'm a buyer here," Jim Cramer said Wednesday, meaning the Club views Starbucks stock as a buy. Jim, however, did call the recent stock decline "disappointing," since CEO Laxman Narasimhan hadn't given investors a feeling that China was lagging. In fact, Starbucks last month delivered an upside surprise on China revenue and same-store sales in its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter . On Tuesday, however, Narasimhan said at a conference China was still struggling and business growth there was not coming back as fast as projected. "The recovery that we're seeing is perhaps half the rate of what you would expect it to be given what you saw in the fourth quarter" of fiscal 2023, the CEO said. He did strike an optimistic tone: "Once you see China work through its challenges, I think you will see in the long-term it's a business that is very strong." Following Narasimhan's remarks, it's evident Starbucks has