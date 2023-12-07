Investing in Space: Why Amazon bought rocket launches from rival SpaceX

United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the first two demonstration satellites for Amazon's Project Kuiper broadband internet constellation stands ready for launch on pad 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on October 5, 2023 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, United States.

Have you ever finished all your holiday shopping — list meticulously checked off and gifts ready to wrap — only to realize with the big day fast-approaching that you miscalculated and have last-minute buying to do?

In that final push, you may turn to Amazon , the dominant e-commerce platform known for its notoriously speedy shipping. Well, last week, Amazon was the crunch-time shopper and the dominant platform with speedy shipping was SpaceX.

Amazon bought a trio of SpaceX rocket launches for its Kuiper internet satellite project. The big day Amazon was shopping for? A federal regulatory requirement to get 1,618 satellites in space in the next 2½ years.

A brief recount of Amazon's rocket shopping spree thus far. Before last week, the company ordered 94 rocket launches from four companies, none of which were SpaceX:

United Launch Alliance: 47 launches (38 on Vulcan rockets and 9 on Atlas V)

Blue Origin: 12 launches, plus an option for 15 more (New Glenn)

Arianespace: 18 launches (Ariane 6)

ABL: 2 launches (RS1)

All of the above fall into the "heavy" class of rockets, aside from ABL's RS1 – which was originally signed on to launch Kuiper's first two prototype satellites. Those prototypes ended up going on an Atlas V instead after a double-rocket-swap, but Amazon still has its ABL contract for any future needs.

Some back-of-the-napkin math, based on the estimated mass of Kuiper satellites and the flying capacity of the rockets at Amazon's disposal: The remaining eight Atlas V launches should be able fly about 25 Kuiper satellites per mission. With the Atlas V vehicles standing by, that gets Amazon its first 200 or so commercial Kuiper satellites in orbit – only 1,400 to go!

Development of Vulcan, New Glenn and Ariane 6 are each respectively running years behind schedule. Not a huge surprise, given how rocket development often goes, but a problem for Amazon's FCC deployment deadline. And thus, Kuiper found itself back in the metaphorical gift aisle and turned to SpaceX, the owner of Starlink satellite internet service, which Kuiper aims to compete with.

Will that be enough to fill Amazon's pressing need? It's still an open question, and I could easily see Amazon buying more Falcon 9 launches. SpaceX's rocket competitors all ostensibly have debuts slated over the next year or so — but the initial launches of Vulcan, Ariane 6 and New Glenn will need to go smoothly, and ramp up flight rates quickly, if Amazon is to avoid another last-resort purchase.