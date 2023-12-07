PayPal shares slide after Amazon drops Venmo as payment option

Amazon notified users late Wednesday it will soon stop accepting Venmo as a payment method.

The company said it will no longer let users pay using Venmo beginning Jan. 10, according to a notice sent out to Amazon customers. Amazon will still accept Venmo debit and credit cards, the notice states. Venmo announced the move in a separate notice posted to its website.

"Due to recent changes, Venmo can no longer be added as a payment method," the company said. "Venmo will remain available to users who currently have it enabled in their Amazon wallet until 01/10/24."

Shares of PayPal , which owns Venmo, slid more than 1% in early trading Thursday.

The move is an abrupt reversal. Amazon announced last October it would add Venmo as a payment method at checkout, giving shoppers more options to pay for their purchases. Venmo is a popular payment service that lets users instantly send money to one another.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the change and said shoppers will still be able to use "nearly a dozen other payment methods." The company didn't elaborate on why it is removing Venmo as a payment method.



