PayPal shares slide after Amazon drops Venmo as payment option

- Amazon will no longer allow users to pay with Venmo beginning Jan. 10, according to a notice sent to users.
- The company announced last October it would accept Venmo at checkout.
- Shares of PayPal, which owns Venmo, slid in early trading Thursday.
Amazon notified users late Wednesday it will soon stop accepting Venmo as a payment method.
The company said it will no longer let users pay using Venmo beginning Jan. 10, according to a notice sent out to Amazon customers. Amazon will still accept Venmo debit and credit cards, the notice states. Venmo announced the move in a separate notice posted to its website.
"Due to recent changes, Venmo can no longer be added as a payment method," the company said. "Venmo will remain available to users who currently have it enabled in their Amazon wallet until 01/10/24."
Shares of PayPal, which owns Venmo, slid more than 1% in early trading Thursday.
The move is an abrupt reversal. Amazon announced last October it would add Venmo as a payment method at checkout, giving shoppers more options to pay for their purchases. Venmo is a popular payment service that lets users instantly send money to one another.
An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the change and said shoppers will still be able to use "nearly a dozen other payment methods." The company didn't elaborate on why it is removing Venmo as a payment method.
