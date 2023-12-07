Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Nvidia, Rivian, Apple, AMD, Amazon, Biogen, DataDog, Bumble & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday: Raymond James upgrades Biogen to outperform from market perform Raymond James said it likes the company's Alzheimer's drug, Leqembi, and believes Biogen stock sets up well for 2024. "Leqembi survey of Alzheimer's treating physicians ... suggests bottlenecks for use are slowly improving and the vast majority of treatment candidates are expected to be treated in the next ~12-mos." Stifel initiates Rivian as buy Stifel initiated Rivian with a buy and called it a "long-term competitive differentiator." "The company is also focused on scaling its service network of mobile service vans and physical service centers as a long-term competitive differentiator to significantly enhance [the] customer experience of owning the EVs." Stifel upgrades DataDog to buy from hold Stifel said the software company has an attractive setup heading into 2024. "Overall, after a volatile 2023, given current consumption trends and a stable macro backdrop, we expect DDOG to post ~25% CY24 rev-growth, but expect guidance to start at ~20%. Upgrade to Buy, target $140." Bank of America names Amazon a top pick in 2024 Bank of America says the e-commerce giant and owner of Amazon Web Services is a top pick in 2024. "Amazon remains our top eCommerce stock as the company is well positioned for margin expansion in 2024 from continued optimization of its regional logistics network, the ramp of advertising opportunity (through Prime Video & 3P partnerships), and reacceleration of AWS revenues." Bernstein reiterates Apple as market perform Bernstein said it sees several risks for Apple in China. "We see three main sources of China-related risk for Apple: (1) regulatory risk; (2) incremental competition and (3) supply chain risk. While we see a significant ongoing risk to Apple from any major geo-political escalation in US-China relations, we don't believe that near term conditions have changed." Bank of America reiterates Nvidia as buy Bank of America sees "consistent execution" for Nvidia , and says it's a still a top pick. "Meanwhile valuation is compelling at only 22x CY24 PE for a company with 55-60% YoY sales and eps growth." Citi opens a positive catalyst watch on Rio Tinto Citi opened a positive catalyst watch on Rio and says iron ore prices should remain robust. "We expect iron ore prices to remain strong into the Chinese New Year and the premiums for higher grade iron ore to increase." TD Cowen names Constellation Brands a top 2024 pick TD Cowen said the beer and wine company is "best-in-class." " STZ is our Best Idea in 2024. Shares currently trade at a 3-turn discount to its 10-year average, despite the de-risked multi-year wine outlook and EPS growth algo at Analyst Day. We believe this offers investors an attractive entry point for a best-in-class." UBS upgrades J.B. Hunt to neutral from sell