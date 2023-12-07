UN chief invokes rarely used constitutional power to push for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres delivers an address at the opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit during COP28 on December 01, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

U.N. chief António Guterres invoked a rarely exercised clause in the U.N. Charter to push for an Israel-Hamas cease-fire, warning the organization's security council that urgent action is necessary to help Gaza avert a "humanitarian catastrophe."

In a dramatic move, Guterres on Wednesday wrote to members of the Security Council and urged them to collectively call for a full humanitarian cease-fire.

He said that two months of war had "created appalling human suffering, physical destruction and collective trauma across Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory."

"The international community has a responsibility to use all its influence to prevent further escalation and end this crisis. I urge the members of the Security Council to press to avert a humanitarian catastrophe," Guterres said.

"This is urgent. The civilian population must be spared from greater harm. With a humanitarian ceasefire, the means of survival can be restored, and humanitarian assistance can be delivered in a safe and timely manner across the Gaza Strip."