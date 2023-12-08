Apple's latest moves in India underscore data showing it's primed to be the next China

Apple 's big push into India to capitalize on its fast-growing economy and to rely less on China is starting to take shape. Two new reports detailed possible moves on the supply-chain side. Late Thursday, a Bloomberg report said that Mumbai-based Tata Group wants to build an iPhone plant with about 20 assembly lines and some 50,000 employees in the southern part of India. The report said Tata hopes to have the facility up and running in 12 to 18 months. On Wednesday, the Financial Times said that Apple wants to build iPhone 16 batteries in India. The news follows record sales in India in the tech giant's latest quarter. On the post-earnings call last month, CEO Tim Cook called India an "incredibly exciting market" and said the company's new retail stores there are doing better than expected. Other major companies — including Club names Alphabet 's Google, Microsoft , Amazon and Honeywell — are also looking to India as the next big growth market. But how real is the opportunity there? Is India the next China? A good place to start answering those questions is to compare the two most populous nations on Earth — specifically looking at shifts expected in demographics, purchasing power, and economic growth. Earlier this year , the United Nations estimated that India's population would overtake China in 2023. While both nations have 1.43 billion people each, India's economy is about 16½ years behind China's economy, according to a median estimate of an analysis of various economic indicators in a recent Bernstein note. To further exemplify the business potential in India, China's economy is now about six times larger than it was in 2006, or about 16½ years ago. Apple, for example, saw the potential in China de