China vows to 'moderately' strengthen fiscal policy to bolster economic recovery

Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs a symposium on advancing the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta and delivers an important speech in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 30, 2023.

China's top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party on Friday said that the country's fiscal policy "must be moderately strengthened" to stimulate economic recovery, according to state-run news outlet Xinhua.

China's Politburo said it would continue to implement "proactive" fiscal policies and "prudent" monetary policies next year, in a bid to bolster domestic demand.

Chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Politburo's Friday meeting analyzed the economic work to be undertaken in 2024. It pledged to effectively enhance "economic vitality," to prevent and defuse risks and to consolidate and enhance the upward trend of an ailing recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

