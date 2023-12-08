Rakuten makes first mobile foray into Europe as Japanese tech giant grapples with debt overhang

Rakuten and German telco 1&1 on Friday launched a mobile network based on a new type of architecture as the Japanese giant looks to boost its loss-making mobile division amid mounting debts.

The two companies said that it is Europe's first "first fully virtualized 5G network based on the new Open RAN technology." RAN stands for radio access network. Rakuten provides the technology while 1&1, Germany's fourth-largest telecommunication player, will operate the network.

5G refers to next-generation mobile internet that promises super-fast speeds. Open RAN is a new type of architecture for mobile networks. Traditional networks are made up of expensive hardware, such as base stations, usually from one or two providers such as Ericsson, Nokia or Huawei.

Open RAN promises to allow a more diverse set of suppliers for different part of the network. The technology also requires less hardware and runs more on cloud-based software, in theory making it cheaper to operate.

Rakuten through its mobile division, is providing and integrating the technology that 1&1's network is built on. The 1&1 partnership marks Rakuten's first full-scale commercial deployment in Europe of its mobile technology. The other one is in its home market of Japan, while it also has other trials going on globally.

"I am sure that every single telecom company are now seriously contemplating to deploy open radio access (network), the question is when and how," Hiroshi "Mickey" Mikitani, CEO of Rakuten, told CNBC in an interview that aired Monday.

Mikitani said Rakuten will help launch more full-scale commercial Open RAN networks in 2024, but declined to say how many. He said the number of launches will be "single digit."