Trump gag order upheld, but narrowed, in DC election case

Former US President Donald Trump looks on during the civil fraud trial against the Trump Organization, at the New York State Supreme Court in New York City on December 7, 2023.

A federal appeals court Friday upheld a narrowed version of the gag order imposed on former President Donald Trump in his criminal election interference case in Washington, D.C.

Trump and others in the case are now restricted from making public statements about "known or reasonably foreseeable witnesses concerning their potential participation in the investigation or in this criminal proceeding."

They are also barred from making statements about various parties affiliated with the case, or their family members.

But Trump can resume speaking about special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the office prosecuting the former president in the D.C. case and another federal criminal case in Florida.

"We do not allow such an order lightly," Judge Patricia Millett wrote for a three-judge panel in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

"Mr. Trump is a former President and current candidate for the presidency, and there is a strong public interest in what he has to say. But Mr. Trump is also an indicted criminal defendant, and he must stand trial in a courtroom under the same procedures that govern all other criminal defendants. That is what the rule of law means," Millett wrote.

A spokesman for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

