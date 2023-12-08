Treasury yields rise as investors await U.S. jobs report

Treasury yields were higher on Friday as investors looked ahead to the release of the November U.S. jobs report, which could provide fresh insights into the economic impact of elevated interest rates.

At 6:25 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by over 5 basis points at 4.185% as it recovered some losses made earlier in the week when it dipped as low as 4.14%. Similar levels were last seen in early September.

The 2-year Treasury was last more than 4 basis points higher at 4.625%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.