S&P 500 rises to 20-month high with a soft landing in sight. Can investors finally relax?

Is it, finally, safe for investors to relax, near the end of a year that has been more rewarding than most had allowed themselves to expect? The market action and economic rhythms suggest the answer might be yes, for now. A steady run of data validating the preferred soft-landing story — with slower but still-healthy growth and persistent disinflation culminating Friday in a sturdy monthly jobs report showing 199,000 new jobs in November and moderating annual wage growth. The S & P 500 , which had consolidated with a low-volatility sideways slide for three weeks, nudged to a new 20-month high just above 4600, almost precisely a 20% year-to-date gain. This is, of course, just a few ticks above the late-July high-water mark, which preceded a trying three-month correction. Last week here , I argued some of the atmospherics resembled that July moment but that overall conditions differed in a way that favored a better outcome this time. .SPX YTD mountain S & P 500, YTD There's a "No pain, no gain" crowd that will always argue that inflation can't be beat without more damage to the real economy, that the Federal Reserve can't look to ease policy pre-emptively, that the conditions under which it would cut rates by next spring as futures markets hint would not be supportive of continued equity-market strength. It's fair to argue that victory cannot be assumed, there will be more "late-cycle" scares along the way and Fed Chair Jerome Powell next week might choose to convey more a "time out" than "game on" message on the easing talk. Still, and at the risk of seeming blasé about the hazards after a six-week, 12% ramp in the S & P 500, here is the case for why it might be OK to be more relaxed about the interplay of the economy, policy and markets. The Fed no longer believes it needs to bleed the patient in order to heal it. Just consider what Fed officials are on the record as believing about the current backdrop. Policy is already restrictive based on where short rates are relative to inflation. Further declines in inflation suggest trimming rates to keep from becoming incrementally tighter. Inflation is already lower now than the Fed in September projected it would be at year end. And the Fed's own consensus projection doesn't have them hitting the 2% inflation target until 2026, leaving the committee plenty of room and time to let current policy work. With inflation showing downside momentum – as long as it lasts – the Fed is done playing "bank shots," by targeting other metrics such as job openings or services spending or gasoline prices or survey-based inflation expectations (all of which Powell deployed at one point or another in the thick of the inflation shock to undergird his assertive hawkishness). If inflation keeps trending the right way, officials won't resist easing off the brake just because unemployment is still beneath 4%, say. Those of us who vividly remember the 1995 soft landing, helped by the Fed lightly pruning rates as the economy slowed after a year of fast hikes, will keep talking about how it was only possible because the Fed tolerated unemployment going lower (below 5.5% at the time) than it previously thought was possible without stoking inflation. The stock market doesn't necessarily "need" the bond market's most dovish rate-cut scenario to come true. Just because the S & P 500 is at 4600 and Federal-funds futures markets project high odds of several rate cuts next year, it doesn't mean the former is reliant on the latter. Peak bond yields, peak Fed tightening, peak inflation, peak oil and the next Fed move being a cut rather than a hike could be enough for now. The reassuringly soft CPI report on Nov. 14 freed the market to treat good economic news as good news for stocks rather than a warning of tighter policy to come, and since that date consumer cyclicals, small-caps and industrials have whistled higher to outperform the S & P. Market handicapping of Fed moves several months out is largely a fast-shifting game of probabilities and "What if" hedging. No doubt the direction of surprise in the economy and rates could be to the downside, so speculators and buyers of insurance bet accordingly. Yet on Friday, after the jobs report, the prevailing probability of a first rate hike moved from March to May, end yet the S & P 500 gained 0.4%, bank shares were up 1% and 60% of all stocks were positive. It's an experiment with a sample size of one, but gently pushes back against the idea that stocks require ever-advancing dovishness to work. The stock market has answered several of the biggest complaints that have hounded it all year. Yes, the largest seven stocks in the universe generated more than 80% of the upside in the S & P 500 this year, an extreme winner-take-most dynamic that most disdained and many feared. Yet the equal-weight S & P 500 has found its footing and is now sitti