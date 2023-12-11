Flying solo without Cigna will keep Humana focused on 2 big priorities in the year ahead

It looks like Cigna has scrapped its takeover bid for Club holding Humana , removing a dark cloud over both stocks that's lingered since the acquisition talks surfaced nearly two weeks ago. Cigna and Humana were unable to agree on an acquisition price and other financial terms, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Cigna will focus its near-term dealmaking efforts on smaller takeovers, the paper added. Shortly after the Journal report, Cigna announced on Sunday a $10 billion stock buyback plan . It's welcome news that Cigna and Humana are reportedly walking away from a deal that would've created a health insurance giant worth more than $140 billion. While the combined company may have been better positioned to compete against larger peers, such as UnitedHealth Group , a tie-up was likely to face intense scrutiny from U.S. antitrust regulators, which weighed on their stock prices. Indeed, Jim Cramer thought it would never be approved, saying last month when reports of talks first surfaced that it's "one of the most ill-advised deals" he's ever heard. Facing a protracted antitrust battle would distract Humana's management team at a key moment for the Louisville-based insurer, Jim has argued. Not only is Humana facing a CEO transition – with longtime chief Bruce Broussard set to retire in late 2024 – but the company's key Medicare Advantage business will also face tougher growth comparisons next year due to impressive membership additions in 2023. Those are two big priorities for Humana in the year ahead. Cigna jumped roughly 16% on Monday as investors cheered both The Journal's reporting on the end of Humana talks and the company's stock buyback announcement. Shares of Humana slipped 1.4% on Monday to around $475 each. We trimmed Humana on Oct. 6 when the stock traded above $500 per share again. On Nov.