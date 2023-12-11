House panel subpoenas Vanguard, Arjuna in ESG 'collusion' probe

WASHINGTON — A House panel subpoenaed The Vanguard Group and Arjuna Capital Monday, the latest step in its yearlong investigation into whether investment funds' environmental, social and governance policies violate antitrust laws.

Vanguard and Arjuna are investment firms that offer some funds focused on environmentally friendly businesses. The House says the two firms have not provided enough documentation on their policies.

The Judiciary Committee wants documents and communications from the investment firms related to how they "advance ESG policies," according to letters from committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

In each of the letters, Jordan wrote that the firm, "appears to have entered into collusive agreements to 'decarbonize' its assets under management and reduce emissions to net zero in ways that may violate U.S. antitrust law."