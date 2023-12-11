How AI is driving deal-making, but also fears of disruption, according to JPMorgan global M&A head

The AI enthusiasm that has burst into the economy in 2023 has already emboldened several buyers, particularly in the large-cap tech and venture capital world. But behind the scenes, this technology can also have a deterrence effect on M&A – causing would-be deal-makers to take a pause due to fear that the assets they're buying could ultimately become disrupted.

"You could get into investment committee [within a private equity firm] and talk about any business, and I could say this is going to get disintermediated by AI, internet, something, and find a reason not to put money to work," said Anu Aiyengar, global head of M&A at JPMorgan, in an interview with CNBC. "A lot of people don't want to analyze it … and then say, what impact will it have on our business? Pretty hard to answer."

As a result, Aiyengar says the calculation in various boardrooms involves wondering whether it makes sense to do deals now, or wait and find something with a "better capability" that is "cheaper or better or faster."

"It's one of those unknowns … that is adding to the uncertainty element," Aiyengar said about the ultimate impact of artificial intelligence. "And uncertainty is not a good thing for M&A."

About $2.5 trillion in M&A has been transacted worldwide this year, through October – a decline of 21% year over year, according to LSEG. This year's slump is off of a lower base, due to deal volumes sliding last year as well, off of a record-setting 2021.