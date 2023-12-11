Here's how advisors are using Roth conversions to reduce taxes for inherited IRAs

Only 41% of investors with more than $1 million have a plan for passing on their wealth to future generations, UBS says.

As retirees consider their legacy, a popular income tax-saving strategy has become more common, experts say.

The strategy, known as a Roth individual retirement account conversion, transfers pretax or nondeductible IRA money to a Roth IRA, which begins future tax-free growth. The trade-off is upfront taxes on the converted balance.

"Roth conversions are now becoming more of a piece of legacy planning for some clients," said certified financial planner Ashton Lawrence, director at Mariner Wealth Advisors in Greenville, South Carolina.

Before the Secure Act of 2019, heirs could stretch IRA withdrawals over their lifetime, which helped reduce yearly income and tax liability. However, certain heirs, including most adult children, now have a shorter timeline to empty inherited IRAs.

When retirees pass away, their children will "probably be in their peak earning years" with a relatively high tax bracket, Lawrence said.

That can create a tax problem because adult children generally must empty inherited IRAs over 10 years following the original account owner's death, he said. The rule applies to accounts inherited on Jan. 1, 2020, or later.