Tuesday's analyst calls: PC stock upgrade, more gains ahead for this retail name

(This is CNBC Pro's live coverage of Tuesday analyst calls and Wall Street chatter. Please refresh every 20-30 minutes to view the latest posts.) Analysts on Tuesday called for strong performances ahead for a PC maker and a retail stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP Inc to overweight from equal weight. Meanwhile, JMP Securities raised its rating on Zillow to market outperform from market perform, with its new price target implying gains of more than 35%. Check out the latest calls and chatter below. 5:59 a.m. ET: In a deflationary environment, Target is Goldman's favorite Goldman named Target its "best long idea" for fiscal year 2024 and upgraded Dollar Tree and Best Buy to buy. "As we look into FY24, we are more bullish on the potential for stock upside in the hardlines/broadlines universe than we have been in the last two years," analyst Kate McShane wrote in a Tuesday note.McShane highlighted several catalysts behind the optimism, including: Constructive outlook on the health of the consumer based on continued labor market strength, which could normalize the demand for services and goods, benefitting retailers like Target Goldman's view that fiscal year 2024 could be a "year of sales inflection" for several retailers More favorable sales backdrop, with a lean inventory environment, improved supply chain and advancements in tech that could drive promotion personalization to drive margin growth McShane said she sees long-term growth for Target tied to market share gains across categories from various mall-based retailers on strong merchandising, as well as a recovery to operating margins as costs and markdowns normalize. — Pia Singh 5:36 a.m. ET: JMP upgrades Zillow Group, says consensus estimates are too low Zillow Group has already outperformed the broader market this year, but JMP still views its stock price as a "compelling opportunity." Analyst Nicholas Jones upgraded his rating to market outperform from market perform and assigned a price target of $60, which implies shares stand to gain 36.9% from Monday's close. Shares gained 2.6% in premarket trading. The stock is up more than 40% this year. Z YTD mountain ZIllow in 2023 Jones said he thinks consensus estimates on Zillow are too low for 2025 and 2026 given building pent-up residential real estate demand and increasing expectations that rates will lower in the second half of next year, which should lead to an increase in volume. "As ZG benefits from our estimated growth and profitability patterns, we expect the stock price to benefit from multiple expansion," Jones wrote in a Tuesday note. "Further, we see upside to our above-consensus numbers as ZG scales its newer solutions, which we will continue to monitor from here." — Pia Singh 5:36 a.m. ET: Morgan Stanley upgrades HP Inc Morgan Stanley raised its rating on HP Inc. to overweight from equal weight. The bank also hiked its price target on the stock to $35 from $31. The new forecast calls for 16% upside. Analyst Erik Woodring cited an improving tech hardware market, particularly for PCs, for the upgrade. "We see it as an underappreciated play on the PC market recovery that should also benefit from re-accelerating capital returns and operational efficiency," the analyst wrote. HP Inc shares are up 12% year to date, lagging the S & P 500 in that time. This underperformance, Woodring said, is a "function of the weaker demand environment, concerns about the print business, and its largest shareholder (Berkshire Hathaway) selling down its > 10% ownership stake." A securities filing released Monday showed Berkshire lowered its stake in HP to 5.2%. "However, we believe many of these negative catalysts are either past us ( Buffet selling ), or already captured in valuation (weak demand, print concerns)," he added. "And with the PC market set to inflect to growth next year - a key driver of multiple expansion and [free cash flow]- and HP expected to return to elevated shareholder returns, we believe now is the time to get more constructive, with both positive EPS growth and multiple expansion key drivers of outperformance." — Fred Imbert