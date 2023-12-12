BlackRock and China-led AIIB among backers of $800 million Asia-focused infrastructure fund

Wind turbine blades rotate in the tidal flat in Yancheng city, Jiangsu province, China, November 18, 2023.

Top global asset managers including BlackRock are among investors in an Asia-focused infrastructure private equity fund that raised $800 million, underscoring growing interest in the asset class amid market volatility.

The Seraya Partners Fund I closed above its target of $750 million, according to a statement Tuesday by its Singapore-based managers, Seraya Partners.

The fund targets mid-market investments aimed at enhancing energy transition and digital infrastructure development in Asia-Pacific markets and Southeast Asia.

"Infrastructure remains an attractive asset class," said James Chern, chief investment officer and managing partner at Seraya Partners.

"Most major players have yet to put focus on capital deployment in the mid-market infrastructure space in Asia. The mid-market valuation is typically 30% lower than large cap deals in Asia, U.S., Europe deals generally."

Investor interest in this asset class has been rising in the last few years, largely stemming from a desire for stable returns at a time of high inflation and heightened volatility in public markets.

KKR reportedly raised nearly $6 billion for its second Asia-Pacific infrastructure fund in October last year, closing seven months after its launch.