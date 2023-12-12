Comeback kids: These stocks are primed for a turnaround in 2024

The stock market has been on a tear since the end of October, but a handful of names continue to languish, plagued by broader industry woes and idiosyncratic troubles. Market participants anticipate that the Federal Reserve will begin to dial back its monetary policy in 2024, and falling interest rates could help lift some of these laggard stocks. CNBC Pro screened for names in the S & P 500 that could be primed to make a comeback in 2024. The stocks fit the following criteria: Down 15% or more in 2023 2023 earnings per share expected to be down 10% or more Earnings expected to grow 20% or more in 2024 Had a forecasted upside to average price target of 20% or more Investors are extremely optimistic on biopharma firm Catalent , which — at 127.4% — has the highest expected earnings per share growth in 2024. Analysts covering the stock have an average upside of 28%. Despite Catalent's overall year-to-date loss of 17%, the stock jumped last month after posting a narrower-than-expected loss per share and revenue beat in its fiscal first quarter. Baird upgraded shares to outperform from neutral in November. "Virtually every concern previously holding us back is being addressed, while results and optics should improve dramatically by 1HCY24, and valuation is attractive vs. reasonable comps," the firm said. Toymaker Hasbro was also on the list, with earnings estimated to grow nearly 41% in 2024 and analysts forecasting a potential 23% upside. Shares of the company fell nearly 2% on Tuesday, a day after the company announced plans to lay off 1,100 employees . "We anticipated the first three quarters to be challenging, particularly in Toys, where the market is coming off historic, pandemic-driven highs. While we have made some important progress across our organization, the headwinds we saw through the first nine months of the year have continued into Holiday and are likely to persist into 2024," Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks wrote in a company memo. Analysts believe that biopharma Pfizer also has a chance to change its fortune next year. While the stock is down 44% so far this year, analysts think its earnings could grow 82% next year. They forecast upside of 36%, based on consensus price targets. Earlier this month, the company said it would stop developing a twice-daily weight loss pill after obese patients experienced adverse side effects. Energy company APA and gold miner Newmont also made the list. — CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.