CosMc's is gunning for afternoon coffee sales. But Starbucks shouldn't worry, analyst says

BOLINGBROOK, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 11: Customers place their orders at CosMc's, a concept restaurant recently launched by McDonald’s on December 11, 2023 in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Lines to order food and beverages at the drive-thru-only restaurant, which opened to the public late last week, have been as long as 6 hours. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

McDonald's new beverage-focused spinoff brand, CosMc's, will not pose much of a threat to Starbucks , according to equity research firm William Blair.

The burger giant opened the first CosMc's location last week in Bolingbrook, Illinois. It's the first phase of McDonald's experiment to capture consumers who want a customized pick-me-up drink in the afternoon. Nine more locations are slated to open by the end of 2024 in the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio, Texas, metro areas as part of the pilot.

"This is a $100 billion category growing faster than the rest of the [informal eating-out segment] and with superior margins," McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski told investors on Wednesday.

CosMc's focus on afternoon snacking and flavored coffee have spurred comparisons to Starbucks. The coffee giant's sales strategy in recent years has focused on customizable cold coffee drinks, which appeal to younger consumers, have better profit margins and lead to more afternoon foot traffic.

But CosMc's likely poses only a "relatively muted" threat to Starbucks and rival chain Dutch Bros ., William Blair analyst Sharon Zackfia wrote in a research note on Monday.

The name for the new brand comes from CosMc, a McDonaldland mascot that appeared in advertisements in the late 1980s and early 1990s. CosMc is an alien from outer space who craves McDonald's food. The company has leaned more into marketing its mascots after the runaway success of the Grimace Birthday Meal earlier this year.