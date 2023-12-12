European markets head for higher open as investors await U.S. inflation data, Fed meeting

European markets are heading for a higher open Tuesday as global investors look ahead to this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, which begins today, as well as the latest U.S. inflation reading.

Economists anticipate that headline consumer price index PI held steady in November compared to the previous month, and predict that it grew by 3.1% on a 12-month basis.

The data comes as the U.S. Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day meeting, where it will mull over its latest interest rate policy and issue economic projections.

Asia-Pacific markets edged higher Tuesday, with Japan stocks leading gains for a second straight session. U.S. stock futures were little changed overnight as Wall Street looks to see if the market rally can power through another round of inflation data.