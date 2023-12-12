Inflation fears down, consumer optimism up: Economy may start to help Biden with voters

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks while meeting with business leaders and governors in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C. March 9, 2022, regarding the administration's long-awaited executive order for government agencies to take a closer look at issues surrounding the crypto market.

Two new surveys released in recent days suggest consumers may be starting to feel more optimistic about inflation.

This could be welcome news for President Joe Biden, whose 2024 reelection campaign is battling a stubborn economic gloom tied directly to high consumer prices.

The New York Federal Reserve's November consumer survey, released Monday, found that consumers expect inflation will be 3.4% over the coming year. That's a drop of 0.2 percentage points from what consumers predicted in October, and the lowest expected level of inflation the survey has seen since April 2021.

A separate survey from the University of Michigan released Thursday recorded an even sharper shift in consumer confidence.

Year-ahead inflation expectation fell by around 30% in a single month, a remarkable turn. Consumers in November predicted a year-ahead inflation rate of 4.5%. In December, the same survey found consumers expected 3.1% a year from now.

Few numbers hold more potential for Biden's reelection team than these, which, while still early, appear to show consumers think inflation might finally ease up, after two years of soaring prices on basic goods.

While Biden's emphasis on manufacturing, infrastructure and government subsidies has produced a post-pandemic economic boom, the White House has struggled to convince voters that Biden deserves credit for it.

In poll after poll, consumers say they see scant evidence of Biden's achievements, only the high price tags for essentials like rent and food.