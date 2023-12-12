S&P 500 will surge all the way to 6,000 in 2025 in 'Roaring 2020s' scenario, says Ed Yardeni

Widely-followed Wall Street strategist Ed Yardeni issued a head-turning bull call on the stock market, seeing the S & P 500 soaring all the way to 6,000 in two years. The president of Yardeni Research raised his year-end 2025 target to 6,000, which represents a 30% leap from Monday's close of 4,622.44. His forecast assumes 2026 earnings for the S & P 500 of $300 per share, and a forward price to earnings ratio of 20. "That's because we are seeing more reasons to believe in our Roaring 2020s scenario — the theory that productivity growth, driven by technological solutions to the labor market's supply/demand imbalance, will lead to strong economic growth throughout this decade," Yardeni said in a note to clients Sunday evening. The latest leg up in the market gave Yardeni confidence in his bullish thesis. The S & P 500 just registered a six-week winning streak, bringing 2023 gains to 20%. The large-cap benchmark on Monday closed at its highest since March 2022 , boosted by Friday's November jobs report signaling continued economic growth. .SPX YTD mountain S & P 500 "This year's Santa Claus rally started early," Yardeni wrote. "Will the rally last through Christmas? Will the rally continue through the end of this year and maybe through the end of 2024 or even 2025? We think so." Yardeni has been accurate about the market strength this year. At the beginning of 2023, he had predicted a "year-end rally [that] drives it up to a new record high of 4800 in anticipation of higher earnings in 2024." — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.