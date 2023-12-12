JPMorgan says two regional banks you've likely never heard of are leading the way in AI innovation for the industry

Regional banks are at risk of falling behind as artificial intelligence transforms the industry, but two companies are poised to lead innovation in the space, according to JPMorgan. "… [T]here are two glimmers of hope among US regional banks vis-a-vie Cullen Frost and Live Oak Bank with these two demonstrating to us that there is the potential for smaller banks not only to survive in the artificial intelligence age, but to thrive," wrote analyst Steven Alexopoulos in a Tuesday note, noting that regionals need to face AI with a "sense of urgency" or struggle with consolidation. What sets these two companies apart from the competition is their access to clean data and their founder-focused cultures of providing a higher "level of service and care" to customers, he wrote. "While the company will certainly get the side benefit of improved efficiency from using AI, with a culture that puts the customer first (as well as takes great care of its employees) and being run by a founder-inspired CEO (Phil Green), we see Frost emerging as a winner in the AI age," Alexopoulos added. Shares of Cullen/Frost have plummeted about 24% this year. The firm's $127 price target implies 24% upside from Monday's close. Meanwhile, Live Oak Bank's culture of innovation and ability to attract "high caliber talent" allow it to lead the pack in the AI era of banking, Alexopoulos said. "Live Oak is one of the most tech savvy banks in the U.S. today in our view," he said. The firm's $47 price target implies roughly 29% upside. Shares are up 20% this year. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.