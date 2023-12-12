Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Tesla, Boeing, Airbnb, GM, Coinbase, Target, Macy's & more

Here are Tuesday biggest calls on Wall Street: Wells Fargo initiates Freshpet as overweight Wells said the online pet food company has "EPS leverage." "We believe FRPT has a long distribution runway, and EPS leverage improves over time." Deutsche Bank names Applied Materials a top 2024 pick Deutsche said the stock is cheap. " AMAT shares are up +52% YTD but the stock remains the least expensive among large-caps reflecting investor concerns that lagging-edge investments, primarily in China, will eventually normalize." Stifel initiates Alcon as buy Stifel said shares of the eye-product company are attractive. " Alcon, Inc . (ALC, $71.99, Buy): Initiating Coverage With a Buy Rating and $85 TP - A core holding with sustainable MSD%+ [mid single digits] sales growth and margin expansion potential." Wolfe initiates Take-Two as outperform Wolfe said its bullish on shares of Take-Two. "Net bookings step-up for F'25+ fueled by core franchise growth (e.g. Grand Theft Auto VI) coupled w/ a stable mobile business translate to +9.3% rev. growth & 300bps of margin expansion." TD Cowen names Walmart a top 2024 pick TD said the big-box retailer is a top idea for 2024. "We view WMT as a retail-tech leader & strategic investments in Walmart+, e-commerce marketplace & digital advertising will drive margins higher." JPMorgan upgrades Amalgamated Financial to overweight from neutral JPMorgan said in its upgrade o