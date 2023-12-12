Why Ford should double down on hybrids as it backs off EVs

Ford Motor 's decision to cut production of its electric pick-up allows the automaker to refocus its strategy around its highly profitable hybrid vehicles, which in turn should boost its underperforming stock. Ford said Monday it's cutting in half planned production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pick-up truck next year due to moderating consumer demand. The new production plans call for an average volume of around 1,600 F-150 Lightnings a week, compared with previous plans to produce roughly 3,200 a week, at the automaker's electric-vehicle plant in Dearborn, Michigan. The announcement comes shortly after Ford decided to postpone $12 billion in previously announced EV investments in October. "We'll continue to match production with customer demand," a Ford spokesperson said Monday. Ford's pivot also comes as we've been calling for CEO Jim Farley to go all-in on hybrid vehicles. Ford's hybrid strategy is "really paying off," Jim Cramer said Tuesday. The company should put its resources toward the new F-150 hybrid given there is "tremendous demand," Jim argued. "A lot of these companies are really tired of where their stocks are, including Jim Farley...they don't want to make things that don't sell," Jim added. The No.1 and No. 2 selling hybrids for the automaker are Ford's F-150 and the Maverick, according to the company. Ford's November hybrid sales were up 75% year-over-year and are up 23% since the start of 2023. As a result, CEO Jim Farley recently told Jim that he plans to expand the company's hybrid-vehicle line up. But Ford stock has significantly underperformed the broader market in 2023, down 4.5% year-to-date, compared to the S & P 500 's 20% gain over the same period. F