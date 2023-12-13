Fed meeting live updates: Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak as market cheers new rate outlook

Market participants cheered as equities rallied Wednesday afternoon, fueled by the Federal Reserve's signal that it would ease interest rates moving forward. The Fed had also formally lowered its inflation forecast for 2024, forecasting a 2.4% rate down from 2.6%.

"The question going into this was is the Fed going to meet the market or is the market going to meet the Fed? It looks like the Fed has bridged that gap in terms of meeting the market at least three-quarters of the way on what was priced via the dot plot," said Kristen Bitterly, Citi's Global Wealth Head of North America Investment. Looking ahead to Powell's conference, she asked, "is he going to make any comments given the market rally?"

John Bellows, portfolio manager at Western Asset, called the improvements on inflation "significant." He added, "I think it's mostly about inflation here, the tightening or loosening of financial conditions may or may not be appropriate, but as long as inflation is lower, that's what the Fed is going to respond to…the news on inflation has been good, and they're reflecting that here."

Similarly, Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate, said all indications point to the central bank being done raising interest rates.

To be sure, some aren't entirely convinced, thinking the rally may be premature.

"I don't think that they're showing that they have, at this point at least, a real tight consensus on how many cuts next year," said Dennis Lockhart, former CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. "The markets have a tendency to get ahead of the policymakers."

— Pia Singh