Economists cut Singapore's growth forecast for 2024, inflation likely to ease

The Singapore River and Merlion Park in the evening

Singapore's GDP growth in 2024 could be lower than previously expected, according to a survey by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The quarterly survey, which compiled responses from 25 economists and analysts, pegs the city-state's economic growth next year at 2.3%, lower than the 2.5% estimated in the September survey.

The economists expect Singapore's headline and core inflation — which strips out prices of private transport and accommodation — to drop to 3.4% and 3%, respectively, in 2024 compared with the current year.

The respondents, however, expect slightly higher headline and core inflation in 2024, compared with the forecasts in the September survey.