U.S. Steel received multiple bids in excess of $40 a share, sources say

The U.S. Steel Corp. Clairton Coke Works along the banks of the Monongahela River in Clairton, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 14, 2023.

U.S. Steel received multiple bids for the steelmaker in excess of $40 a share, sources familiar told CNBC's David Faber.

U.S. Steel shares rose 3.08% on the news. The company's stock closed Tuesday at $36.39 a share.

Cleveland-Cliffs ' bid is above $40 a share which is higher than its original offer of $35 a share made in August, the sources said.

The composition of Cleveland Cliffs' original bid was $17.50 in cash per share and the rest in stock. The current bid has a similar composition though it may be weighted more toward cash, the sources said.

Cleveland-Cliffs is expected to structure its bid to mitigate the risk of anti-trust review. This could potentially include a reverse termination fee or a divestiture package, though nothing is certain.

The details of ArcelorMittal's bid is less clear, though the company apparently had financing that would have allowed them to offer $45 a share in all cash.

U.S. Steel's is meeting Wednesday, the sources said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.