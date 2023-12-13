U.S. Steel received multiple bids in excess of $40 a share, sources say

U.S. Steel received multiple bids for the steelmaker in excess of $40 a share, sources familiar told CNBC's David Faber.
U.S. Steel shares rose 3.08% on the news. The company's stock closed Tuesday at $36.39 a share.
Cleveland-Cliffs' bid is above $40 a share which is higher than its original offer of $35 a share made in August, the sources said.
The composition of Cleveland Cliffs' original bid was $17.50 in cash per share and the rest in stock. The current bid has a similar composition though it may be weighted more toward cash, the sources said.
Cleveland-Cliffs is expected to structure its bid to mitigate the risk of anti-trust review. This could potentially include a reverse termination fee or a divestiture package, though nothing is certain.
The details of ArcelorMittal's bid is less clear, though the company apparently had financing that would have allowed them to offer $45 a share in all cash.
U.S. Steel's is meeting Wednesday, the sources said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.