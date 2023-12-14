Asia markets mostly poised for gains as Fed holds rates and signals cuts next year; Hong Kong set to fall

SHANGHAI, CHINA - JUNE 08: Aerial view of skyscrapers standing at the Lujiazui Financial District at sunrise on June 8, 2022 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zhang Zhuoming/VCG via Getty Images)

Asia-Pacific markets were set for a largely positive open, mirroring moves by Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve held rates at 5.25%-5.5% for a third straight time and laid out the timeline for cuts in 2024 and beyond.

The Fed is forecasting three cuts in 2024 alone, assuming a quarter-percentage point reduction, and four in 2025.

Forecasts for the core personal consumption expenditures price index — the Fed's favored inflation gauge— have also been pared back by the Fed to 2.4% in 2024 and 2.2% in 2025, down from 2.6% and 2.3% respectively in its previous forecasts.