European Union leaders agree to open membership talks with Ukraine

Ukraine has moved one step closer to European Union membership after leaders in Brussels agreed to open negotiations with the war-torn nation.

In a surprise announcement late Thursday, EU summit chair Charles Michel, who is the European Council president, said leaders had decided to start accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova.

"The European Council has decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine & Moldova," he said via X, formerly Twitter.

"#EUCO granted candidate status to Georgia. And the EU will open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is reached and has invited the commission to report by March with a view to taking such a decision," he added.

"A clear signal of hope for their people and for our continent."

The agreement comes despite Hungary pledging to block this decision during the current two-day EU summit. A handful of other member states, such as Italy, have also raised issues over enlarging the EU.