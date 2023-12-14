Europe stocks are set to outperform the U.S. in first half of 2024, strategists say

European equities are set to outperform the U.S. in the first half of 2024 — but they need to get through some near-term headwinds first, strategists told CNBC.

"We are generally quite positive on next year," Maximilian Uleer, head of European equity and cross-asset strategy at Deutsche Bank, told "Squawk Box Europe" on Wednesday.

"Three weeks ago we called for an overweight in Europe. It's more of a tactical view, we think that's going to work out better in the first half of the year than in the second one."

One reason, Uleer said, is that "surprise indices" — which measure how much economic data beats or misses forecasts and by how much — are picking up in Europe and coming down in the U.S., even if the absolute level of growth is much stronger in the latter.

The direction of travel in economic data, for example in inflation figures, is also "more interesting" in Europe than the U.S. right now, he added.

Ankit Gheedia, head of equity strategy at BNP Paribas, echoed this sentiment and also expects Europe stocks to outperform the U.S. next year.

"When you see the economic surprise difference between Europe and U.S., that tends to correlate well between Europe and U.S. equity outperformance. Middle of this year, outlook and sentiment for European economy was quite poor. Things are getting less bad right now," Gheedia told CNBC Wednesday.