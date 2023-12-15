Russia-Ukraine live updates: EU to start membership talks with Ukraine after failing to agree $55 billion funding package

European Council President Charles Michel delivers remarks in Brussels after EU leaders agreed on to open talks with Ukraine on joining the bloc.

European Union leaders agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine in a move Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed as "a victory" for his country and for Europe.

Hungary absented from the vote that took place at a Brussels summit, as the country's Prime Minister Viktor Orban left the room during the vote.

He asserted firm resistance to a critical 50 billion euro ($55 billion) financial package for Ukraine, vetoing the proposal.

The collapse of funding talks, viewed as vital to Ukraine's financial stability next year, follows failures by U.S. Congress to agree a roughly $60 billion aid package.