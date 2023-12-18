Asia markets take a breather, Bank of Japan policy meet and China LPR in focus this week

Asia-Pacific markets dipped Monday at the start of the penultimate week of 2023, after most markets in the region rallied last week following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to hold rates and its roadmap for rate cuts in 2024 and 2025.

The Bank of Japan will meet for the last time this year. A note from Dutch bank ING said it expects the BOJ to maintain all its major policy settings, "though the overall tone about future policy at the press conference and statement could start to soften."



A Reuters poll of economists also expects the BOJ to maintain its benchmark interest rate at -0.1%.

Separately, China will release its loan prime rates on Wednesday, while inflation data from Japan is due Friday.