United States to expand Red Sea defense as Houthi attacks disrupt international trade

Mock drones and missiles are displayed at a square on December 07, 2023 in Sana'a, Yemen.

U.S. officials are planning to expand a maritime force in the Red Sea to defend against escalating attacks from the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, which have impeded international shipping routes.

The Combined Maritime Forces, a 39-member international coalition, operates under the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet in Bahrain to protect maritime access and stability. A subdivision of the forces, called Task Force 153 is dedicated to the Red Sea.

"What we're trying to do is is strengthen and bolster it, and operationalize it, in ways that perhaps it hadn't been operationalized prior to these Houthi attacks," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday.

The expansion comes as a flood of companies pause their shipping activity along that popular Suez Canal route due to the elevated threat from the Houthis. Oil giant BP announced Monday it would temporarily suspend its shipping in the Red Sea, joining companies like shipping firms Maersk, MSC and others.

An expanded version of Task Force 153 would aim to deter further Houthi attacks as the U.S. eyes potential flare-ups of regional conflict amid the Israel-Hamas war. The U.S. has so far shot down dozens of Houthi drones heading towards commercial ships.